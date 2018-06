Man shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot Friday in the 3500 block of West Carroll. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Friday night in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 18-year-old, was walking on a sidewalk at 9:29 when he was shot in the left leg by someone sitting in a car in the 3500 block of West Carroll, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.