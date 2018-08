Man, 18, critically wounded in Homan Square shooting

A man was wounded Monday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was getting into his vehicle when someone he didn’t know walked up and shot him about 11:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in his left side and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.