Man, 19, shot in arm at Morgan Park party

A man was shot in the arm while attending a party inside a residence Saturday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm about 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 114th Place by a male shooter, according to police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the right arm where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.