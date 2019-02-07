Man, 19, shot in South Shore
A man was wounded by gunfire early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.
At 12:28 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Essex when someone in a vehicle shot him, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the left leg.
The 19-year-old walked to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. No one is in custody.