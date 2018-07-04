Man, 21, arrested after shoot out with officers in Austin: police

A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody after firing a gun at officers early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers spotted the man with a gun and chased him on foot about 2:40 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit. The man fired shots at officers, who returned fire, police said.

No one was struck in the shoot out.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for observation but were not wounded and were in good condition, police said.

The man was taken into custody and two weapons were recovered, police said. He was not injured.

Area North detectives were investigating.