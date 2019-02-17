Man, 21, charged in connection with South Side shooting

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after running from police near the scene of a shooting early Thursday on the South Side.

Davion Harris, of Dolton, was charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or school and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago police.

At 12:16 a.m. Thursday, officers saw Harris chasing after a 30-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Vincennes, police said.

Officers eventually caught up with Harris and took him into custody, police said. They also recovered a handgun that Harris dropped during the pursuit.

The other man was found shot in the shoulder and abdomen and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Harris was not charged with the shooting, police said.

On Saturday, Harris was ordered held without bail at Cook County Jail, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Thursday.