Man, 23, shot in Homan Square

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the 23-year-old was approached and shot by an unidentified person in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot multiple times on the left side of his body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody, according to police. No further information was immediately available.