Man, 24, in critical condition from West Elsdon drive-by shooting

A man was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle Sunday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:48 a.m., the 24-year-old was struck by gunfire coming from a white sports-utility vehicle in the 5300 block of South Kildare, according to Chicago police.

He was wounded in the chest taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A female was sitting with the 24-year-old inside the vehicle, which was parked in an alley, police said. She was unharmed.