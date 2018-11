Man, 24, shot in South Shore

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the South Shore.

The 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body at 6:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 70th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.