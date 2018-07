Man, 25, critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was critically wounded Saturday afternoon in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was standing in the street at 1:31 p.m. when someone got out of a black car and opened fire in the 7100 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck multiple times in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.