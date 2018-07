Man, 25, missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Shaquille Rogers was last seen on July 12 near South Pulaski Road and West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago Police.

Rogers is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing 173 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.