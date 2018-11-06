Man, 26, reported missing from Far South Side

A 26-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from the Far South Side.

Demetrius Hendricks was last seen near the 12000 block of South Doty, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Hendricks is described as a 5-foot-8, 165-pound black man with brown eyes, black dreadlocked hair, a medium complexion and tattoos of baby feet on his arms, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and white jogging suit and sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8384.