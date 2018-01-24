Man, 27, killed in Riverdale crash

A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash early Wednesday in south suburban Riverdale.

Darnell Payne, of the Oakland neighborhood, was involved in a crash about 1 a.m. in the 14500 block of South Indiana, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries in a crash with a semitrailer and his death was ruled an accident.

A spokesperson for the Riverdale Police Department was not immediately able to provide additional information Wednesday afternoon.