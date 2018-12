Man, 28, shot in Bronzeville IIT campus

A man was wounded by gunfire Monday morning inside the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Bronzeville neighborhood campus on the South Side.

In Christmas Eve’s first shooting, the 28-year-old was shot at 4:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Federal Street, according to Chicago police. He was walking on the sidewalk when bullets whizzed by, wounding him in both legs.

The 28-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.