Man, 28, shot in Fuller Park

A man was shot inside a vehicle late Friday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:19 p.m., the 28-year-old was parked in the 200 block of West 43rd Place when a bullet struck his back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.