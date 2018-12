Man, 28, shot in Old Town

A man was wounded by gunfire Saturday night in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

At 5:03 p.m., the 28-year-old was shot in the leg while he was in the 1300 block of North Cleveland, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said. No one was in custody.