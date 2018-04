Man, 30, critically wounded in Cragin shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Oakdale when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.