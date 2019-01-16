Man, 30, killed in Gary shooting

A man died after he was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 5:58 p.m. in the 800 block of East 51st Place found Robert Sanders, 30, outside of an apartment building, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office. He showed no signs of life.

At 6:50 p.m., he was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Sanders lived in the same block where he died, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police detectives are investigating the murder.