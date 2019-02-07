Man, 31, shot in South Shore drive-by

A man was wounded by gunfire late Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:46 p.m., the 31-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 6900 block of South East End when someone in a grey sedan shot him, according to Chicago police. Bullets struck him in the left hand and left leg.

The 31-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.