Man, 32, shot by girlfriend, 52, after getting home at 5 a.m. in Lawndale

A man was shot by his girlfriend 20 years his senior when he arrived home about 5 a.m. Saturday morning at their residence in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. | Google Maps

A 32-year-old man was shot by his 52-year-old girlfriend upon arriving home about 5 a.m. Saturday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

There was a verbal altercation between the two at their residence in the 1800 block of South Saint Louis Avenue prior to the woman shooting the man, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition, police said. The woman left the home in a vehicle after shooting her boyfriend.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.