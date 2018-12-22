Man, 34, seriously wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots at 4:08 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

A few hours earlier, another man was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the same neighborhood.

Area North detectives were investigating.