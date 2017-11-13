Man, 35, wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A 35-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., he was in a car stopped at a light in the 2800 block of North Kedzie near Diversey Avenue when someone shot at him from an eastbound car in an alley west of Diversey, Chciago Police said.

The man was struck in the head near his ear, as well as the back of his neck, police said. He took himself to Community First Medical Center and was then transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.