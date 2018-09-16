Man, 36, dies weeks after being wounded in Jefferson Park shooting

Chicago Police investigate the scene where someone was shot Sunday night near Foster and Northwest Highway. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 36-year-old man died late Friday, nearly a month after being shot in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19, officers found Erik Miller suffering from gunshot wounds to his shoulder, abdomen and leg in the 5200 block of North Northwest Highway, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Miller told the officers he had been shot in the nearby 5200 block of North Parkside but refused to cooperate further.

Miller was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 11:37 p.m. Friday, authorities said. He lived in northwest suburban Wood Dale.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Miller died from complications related to his wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area North detectives were investigating.