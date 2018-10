Man, 36, found shot to death in Grand Crossing

A man was found shot multiple times Sunday morning in the 7700 block of South Avalon. | Google

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:45 a.m., officers found the man shot multiple times in the 7700 block of South Avalon, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No further information was immediately made available.