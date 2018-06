Man, 36, shot in Roseland

A 36-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was walking about 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West 107th Place when another male approached and shot him in the shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.