Man, 40, reported missing from West Pullman may be disoriented

A 40-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday from the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side may be disoriented.

Geremy Frank was last seen near the 12300 block of South La Salle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Frank is described as a 6-foot, 250-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants and black and white sandals.

Anyone with information about Frank’s whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.