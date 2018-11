Man, 40, shot while standing in front of home in Englewood

A 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 7:10 p.m., the man was standing in front of a home in the 6800 block of South Wood when someone walked up and shot him once in his leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.