Man, 42, walks to gas station after West Garfield Park shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A trail of blood lined two blocks of the West Garfield Park neighborhood after a man shot late Sunday walked to a gas station to get help.
The 42-year-old was shot in the right arm while standing on a sidewalk at 11:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago police.
He trudged to the Falcon Fuel gas station at 300 S. Cicero Ave., where someone called 911.
The 42-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.
His blood remained pooled on the rain-soaked sidewalk in the gas station’s parking lot early Monday.
No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.
Tyler LaRiviere contributed reporting.