Man, 42, walks to gas station after West Garfield Park shooting

The crime scene at Falcon Fuel gas station, 300 S. Cicero Ave. | Photo by Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A trail of blood lined two blocks of the West Garfield Park neighborhood after a man shot late Sunday walked to a gas station to get help.

The 42-year-old was shot in the right arm while standing on a sidewalk at 11:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago police.

He trudged to the Falcon Fuel gas station at 300 S. Cicero Ave., where someone called 911.

The 42-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

His blood remained pooled on the rain-soaked sidewalk in the gas station’s parking lot early Monday.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Tyler LaRiviere contributed reporting.