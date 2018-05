Man, 42, wounded in Rogers Park shooting

The scene of a Monday night shooting in the 7700 block of North Marshfield that left a 42-year-old man wounded. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 42-year-old man was shot Monday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of North Marshfield when a male dressed in dark clothing approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.