Man, 44, fatally struck by SUV in Elgin: police

A 44-year-old was struck by an SUV and killed Saturday night in northwest suburban Elgin, police said.

At 9:32 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the 1800 block of Larkin Avenue, according to Elgin police.

Investigators learned that an 18-year-old Elgin man was driving a Toyota Rav4 west on Larkin when he struck the man, who was walking in the westbound lane, police said.

The man was rushed to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in Elgin.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of his family, police said. The Kane County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The Rav4’s driver wasn’t hurt, and he hasn’t been cited or arrested in connection with the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at (847) 289-2661 or send a text to 847-411 and include ELGINPD at the start of the message.