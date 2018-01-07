Police: Man, 49, shot to death in Austin

A 49-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

About 1:30 p.m., the man was involved in argument in the 400 block of North Laramie when another male fired shots, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.