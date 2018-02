Man, 57, dies after being shot in northwest Indiana

A 57-year-old man died late Thursday after being shot in northwest Indiana.

James D. Franklin suffered a gunshot wound in the 4200 block of Kentucky Street in Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Franklin was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m., and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. He lived in Gary, just over a mile from where he was fatally shot.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the shooting.