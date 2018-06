Man, 57, seriously wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

A 57-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The man was standing about 5:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove when a gray vehicle with a female driver pulled up and a male passenger opened fire from the back seat, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken I serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.