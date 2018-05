Man, 58, shot in Far South Side alley

A 58-year-old man was shot Thursday night in an alley in the Far South Side.

About 9:40 p.m., the man heard shots and felt pain in an alley near 115th Street and Ashland, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Metro South Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital shortly after.