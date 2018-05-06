Man, 71, reported missing from West Rogers Park

A 71-year-old man was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2 p.m., Prem Bahadur Majhi walked away from his daughter’s Rogers Park apartment in the 1600 block of West Pratt to visit a friend in the 1700 block of West Albion, which is less than a mile away, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Majhi, who lives in the 7000 block of North Ridge, is described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound Nepalese man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and short, graying hair, police said. He may be wearing a gray jacket, black pants, a black hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Majhi’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-9266.