Man arrested after stealing money from woman’s purse on Red Line

A man was arrested Wednesday night after attempting to steal money from a woman’s purse on a Red Line train in the South Loop.

The 23-year-old woman was sitting on the train about 10:45 p.m. at the Harrison Red Line station, 608 S. State, when a 23-year-old man stole money from her purse, according to Chicago Police.

The man then got off the train, but the woman was able to hold him on the platform until officers showed up and took him into custody, police said. Charges against him are pending.

No injuries were reported, police said.