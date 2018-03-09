Man charged after folder of child porn found in bag at O’Hare Airport

A northwest suburban man is facing charges after a file folder containing images of child pornography was allegedly found in his bag Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport.

Michael J. Corley, 63, of Hawthorn Woods, is charged with two felony counts of child pornography, according to authorities.

Corley’s bail was set at $20,000 at his initial court appearance Friday.

On Wednesday, Corley checked a suitcase at O’Hare using a self-serve kiosk and then headed to the gate ahead of a flight to Phoenix, Cook County prosecutors said.

Corley’s checked bag was flagged during a Transportation Security Administration screening and an agent discovered a manila file folder inside the bag that contained 47 pages of printed child porn images, prosecutors said.

Corley was taken off his plane and arrested by Chicago Police officers, according to police records.

Corley’s attorney said he was married, has two adult children and works in pharmaceutical sales. He previously lived in Lake Zurich.

If released on bond, Judge Sophia Atcherson said he was restricted from interacting with anyone under the age of 18 and was banned from using computers or other electronic devices to look at or download images of anyone under 18.

Prosecutors initially asked that Corley be barred from using any electronic device, but his attorney argued that he needed access a phone and computer to continue to work.

Corley’s LinkedIn profile shows he’s been employed as a vice president at Leading Pharma, LLC for five years. The page also lists previous volunteer work as an assistant football coach at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights and the Palatine Area Football Association.

Corley has no other criminal history, according to court records.

He was scheduled back in court March 28.