Man charged in abduction, robbery, sex assault of college student in DuPage Co.

Bail was denied Monday for a Kentucky man accused of kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting a college student home on spring vacation last week in the western suburbs.

Justin Dalcollo, 34, allegedly approached a 21-year-old female college student about 3:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at the Bloomingdale Court Mall, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. He allegedly forced her into her car at gunpoint.

Dalcollo ordered the woman to drive to a bank in Glendale Heights, where he forced her to withdraw $300, prosecutors said. He forced to drive to several places in Hanover Park and Bartlett. They drove to parking garage at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, where Dalcollo allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while pressing the gun against her, prosecutors said.

He ordered her to drive to a convenience store in Elgin and told her to buy chewing tobacco from inside, prosecutors said. He ordered her to call a cab for him, and to drive him to the Elgin train station, where the cab picked him up.

The woman went to a hospital and reported the assault, prosecutors said.

Dalcollo, who is from Nicholasville, Kentucky, was arrested the next day in Chicago, prosecutors said. A DuPage County judge on Monday ordered Dalcollo held without bail.

He is charged with aggravated kidnaping, armed robbery and aggravated criminal sexual assault, prosecutors said

“The brazen abduction and violent attack on an innocent college student at gunpoint in broad daylight will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

Dalcollo is due again in court April 12.