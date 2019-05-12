Man charged in fatal North Chicago shooting

An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Xavier Collins in suburban North Chicago this month.

On May 4, North Chicago police found Collins dead of a gunshot wound about 8:40 p.m. in the 800 block of 13th Street, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Marquez Walker-McVae, a North Chicago man, was arrested on Friday after the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and North Chicago Police determined he was responsible for the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

His bail was set at $1.5 million, the sheriff’s office said. He is due in court May 17.