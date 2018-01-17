Man charged with armed robbery, attempted carjacking in East Garfield Park

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with an armed robbery and attempted carjacking Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Jesse Davis was the passenger of a ride-sharing vehicle about 9 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Albany when he displayed a handgun and demanded the 64-year-old driver’s personal property and vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Davis struck the driver in the head and took his vehicle’s keys before running away, police said. Police later found him nearby and took him into custody.

The driver was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Davis, who lives a few blocks from where the incident happened, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.