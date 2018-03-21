Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Evanston McDonald’s

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing Saturday at a McDonald’s restaurant in north suburban Evanston.

Officers responded about 9:15 p.m. to the restaurant at 1117 Howard St. after an argument between two people turned violent and a 41-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, according to Evanston police.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston for treatment, police said.

The offender ran off before police arrived.

Olanrewaju Oshiga, 32, was arrested on an unrelated matter Tuesday, but officers suspected he was the attacker in the stabbing after they took him into custody, police said.

Oshiga matched a photo taken during the incident at the McDonald’s and admitted to the stabbing during an interview with detectives, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of attempted murder and denied bail, police said. His next court date was scheduled for April 11.

The man who was stabbed remains in serious condition at St. Francis, police said.