Man charged with Aurora garage burglary

A man has been charged with a burglary at a foreclosed home last month in west suburban Aurora.

About 5:20 a.m. Sept. 27, officers were conducting surveillance on a suspect in multiple copper thefts when they saw him enter the garage of a foreclosed home in the 100 block of Fifth Street, according to a statement from Aurora police.

A short time later, they saw the man, 61-year-old Claudio Garcia, exit the garage holding multiple engine parts, police said. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

Garcia, who lives in Aurora, remains held at the Kane County Jail on a $25,000 bond, police said.