Man charged with damaging wastewater facility in Lombard

A man was charged with damaging equipment at the Glenbard Wastewater Authority in west suburban Lombard.

Luke Howell, 18, of the first block of E. Ash in Lombard, was charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property, according to the Dupage County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, a water meter was damaged at the facility. The Lombard Police Department was investigating the damage of another meter on Feb. 23 at the time of this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Police believe Howell struck the water meters with bricks, causing about $80,000 in damage.

Howell appeared in Bond Court Saturday and was released him on a $10,000 recognizance bond by Judge Michael Reidy.

He is due to appear in court again on April 2.