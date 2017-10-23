Man charged with fatally shooting 69-year-old man in NW Indiana

A man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old man nearly six months ago in northwest Indiana.

Stephen Shelton, 40, faces one felony count of murder, according to East Chicago police.

About 7:40 a.m. on April 29, officers responded to calls of a person shot at Carey Street and Chicago Avenue in East Chicago, police said at the time.

Witnesses traveling west on Chicago Avenue told police they saw a silver or gray vehicle cross the westbound lanes of traffic and strike the back of a truck, before careening across all lanes into a parking lot, where it came to rest on a grassy area, police said.

The driver, Alonzo Smith of East Chicago, had been shot multiple times and was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m., police and the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Shelton, a Gary resident, remains held at the Lake County Jail, police said.