Man charged with setting fire to Woodstock home

A man has been charged with setting fire to a house last month in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Carl K. Rice, 28, faces one count of residential arson, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

At 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22, deputies responded to the blaze at the home in the 2900 block of Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the sheriff’s office.

The blaze caused substantial damage to the home, but no one was injured.

The sheriff’s arson investigators determined that Rice intentionally started the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rice, a Woodstock resident, was ordered held on a $150,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.