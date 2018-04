Man crashes vehicle after being shot in Kenwood

A man crashed the vehicle he was driving after being shot Sunday morning in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was driving at 5:51 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Kimbark when he suffered a gunshot wound, according to Chicago Police. He then crashed his vehicle in the 5600 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.