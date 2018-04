Man critically injured in Gresham shooting

Officers search the crime scene for any additional evidence of a shooting that occurred on the 6300 block of South Loomis Blvd, Tuesday morning. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots at 1:23 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Loomis, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the arm, abdomen and leg, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.