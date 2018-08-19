Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the back and chest at 4:09 p.m. in the 700 block of East 50th Place, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Less than an hour earlier, another 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the same neighborhood.