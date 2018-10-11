Man crushed between tire, tractor trailer at O’Hare Airport

A man died when he was crushed between a tire and a tractor trailer early Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport.

Omar Sharif, 43, was injured about 3:30 a.m. at the airport in the 800 block of West O’Hare Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A spokeswoman for Chicago police said he was found unresponsive in a parking lot, but did not provide additional information.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Aviation did not respond to questions about the incident and directed inquires to police.

Firefighters responded to a report of a person who was unresponsive and not breathing and took the person to Resurrection Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Sharif, of Maywood, was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m., according to authorities. An autopsy Thursday ruled his death an accident.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation, according to Chicago police.

Additional information was not immediately available.