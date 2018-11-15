Man crushed to death between drilling machine and SUV in Lincolnwood

A 61-year-old man was crushed to death Wednesday morning in north suburban Lincolnwood.

Steven Raymond Kuhn, 61, was involved in an accident involving a drilling machine and an SUV about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Keating Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died less than an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday found Kuhn died form multiple injuries from being crushed between a drilling machine and an SUV. His death was ruled an accident. Kuhn lived in northwest suburban Kingston.

Lincolnwood police did not immediately respond to a request for details.